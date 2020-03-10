Relax, we’re all going to die — eventually

If you’re a worrier, you’ve been busy in recent days. If Coronavirus fears didn’t get you down, the state of your 401k did. Relax, Mike Pence is in charge and our government is running like a well-oiled oily thing. I’ve called upon my crack staff in the Department of Distractions for this emergency pop quiz.
1. The official name for the Coronavirus:
a. COVID-19
b. Catch-22
c. Maroon 5
d. Soylent Green
2. The best way to protect yourself from mayhem:
a. Sheep dip
b. Live in rural North Dakota
c. Don’t ride with Kirsten Baesler
d. Arm teachers to shoot the viruses
3. According to President Trump the only thing we have to fear is:
a. Bernie Sanders
b. Barry Sanders
c. Belt Sanders
d. Sandy Sanders
4. Rob Blagojevich was pardoned for:
a. An undisclosed amount and two players to be named later
b. Being hard to spell
c. Making a perfect phone call
d. Shooting a man in Reno just to watch him die
5. The best way to treat COVID-19:
a. Ignore it
b. Take two rate cuts and call me in the morning
c. Block border with China
d. Blame the media
6. North Dakota state officials may let oil companies off the hook for back taxes because they say:
a. That’s what Governor Hamm wants
b. We must diversify from dependence on oil revenues to a greater dependance on property taxes
c. You don’t matter until election time
d. Incompetence
7. On the short list of possible Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients:
a. Roger Stone
b. Emma Stone
c. Rolling Stones
d. Stoned people
Answers: 1.d; 2. c; 3. c; 4. a; 5. b; 6. b; 7. c. Grading: 6-7 correct: Great, unless it’s your blood alcohol content. 4-5 correct: Dumb. 0-3 correct: Dumber. Run, Forrest, run.
