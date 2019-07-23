Renate “Jackie” Lyon, 79, went to her eternal rest on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by her family in a Bismarck, North Dakota, hospital following a stroke on June 20, 2019.
Visitation and prayer service were held Friday, June 28 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Watford City, North Dakota. Visitation started at 2:30 p.m. and prayer service at 5 p.m. Visitation resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Watford City. Burial was at Farland Cemetery, northwest of Watford City.
Renate “Jackie” Lyon was born Renate Muller on July 9, 1940 in Vienna, Austria. She was the only daughter of Katharina Muller and Otto Ernst. Jackie was raised in Bavaria and grew up in places like Augsburg and Munich, Germany. Her mother passed away when Jackie was 16, and her father had been listed as missing in the war so she had to learn how to take care of herself at a relatively young age. She attended school at Marien Gymnasium. Jackie met Jerome (Jerry) Lyon when he was stationed in Germany at Augsburg and she was working for a family on base. They were married and Jackie came to the U.S. in 1964 with their eldest children, Sandy and Dennis. David, Richard and Tonya were born after the family returned to North Dakota and settled in Geneseo, near the Lyon family homestead. They later divorced, and Jackie moved to Arnegard, North Dakota, where she resided until her passing.
Jackie enjoyed many different activities including gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was very proud of all of her children and the variety of special gifts each of them had. Jackie was very hard working and caring person. She was known by many of the locals as she was a waitress at the PDQ in Arnegard for many years. After working at the PDQ, she worked for a time at Impact and also helped occasionally in the kitchen at the school in Watford City. Jackie retired and was able to spend more time puttering around the yard, gardening and travelling to visit her children and grandchildren, which gave her great joy. She was always ready to share a story about what the kids and grandkids were up to. In the summer you could find her on most Friday evenings with Richard at hamburgers in the park in Arnegard.
Jackie is survived by her companion of 24 years, Richard Burr of rural Arnegard; her children: Sandy (Jerry) Spellerberg, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, Dennis “Denny” Lyon (Yennifer), Arnegard and St. Onge, South Dakota, David Lyon, Rugby, North Dakota, Richard “Rick” (Nadine) Lyon, Watford City, and Tonya (Brad Knutson) Lyon, Bismarck, North Dakota; grandchildren: Corianna Kubasta, Beale AFB, California, Logan Kubasta, Fargo, North Dakota, Jenna (Grant Aasand) Lyon, Sidney, Montana, Jayden Lyon, Bismarck, Ethan Lyon, Langley AFB, Virginia, Zanna Lyon, Watford City, and Avery Knutson, Bismarck; great-grandchildren: Abel Aasand, Sidney, and Anton Kubasta, Fargo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and grandson, Nathan Lyon of Dickinson.
Fulkerson Funeral Home handled funeral arrangements.
