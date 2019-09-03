Quantcast
Repairs to dam at Tewaukon are complete

The Lake Tewaukon dam in rural Cayuga had been damaged by spring flooding when stoplogs used to control water levels were knocked by spring ice flow.

 News Monitor file photo

Staff recently completed repairs to Lake Tewaukon’s dam — known as Dam 1 or the North Bay Dam — at Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge.

The dam had been damaged by spring flooding when stoplogs used to control water levels were knocked by spring ice flow. This issue was first identified in May. Refuge staff coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s regional engineering experts to assess and address this situation quickly, ensuring safety of staff, visitors and local community as the top priority. The refuge’s damaged dam did not endanger critical infrastructure or human safety. Boating and fishing opportunities continue as usual at Lake Tewaukon. Refuge staff recommend caution due lower-than-normal water levels.

It is anticipated that water levels in Lake Tewaukon will likely continue to rise in the near future now that dam repair work is completed. Based on flows in the Wild Rice River, operating level would be reached in about 40 days, according to a release from Tewaukon. Changes in river flows and precipitation may increase or decrease the amount of time it takes to fill the lake.

Continuous water flow into the lake this summer appears to have prevented a major fish die off, the release said. After consulting with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, fish stocking will not occur at Lake Tewaukon this year or until adequate water levels are restored.

Maintaining a recreational fishing program remains a public use goal outlined in the refuge’s Comprehensive Conservation Plan, a document that guides refuge management actions and decisions. Lake Tewaukon is one of two lakes open to fishing on the refuge.

Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge was established at rural Cayuga in 1945 as a refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife.

Today, the refuge includes more than 8,300 acres of grassland and wetland habitat that supports migratory birds, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, insects and native wildflowers, the release said.

The refuge provides visitors with opportunities for hunting, fishing, boating and wildlife observation. It is one of more than 560 refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System.

To learn more about the refuge, visit: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Tewaukon/.

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

