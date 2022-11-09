North Dakota once again solidified its identity as a Republican-led “Red” state Tuesday, Nov. 8. While results won’t be official until Monday, Nov. 21, GOP candidates won across the board in national and state races.
U.S. Sen John Hoeven won re-election to a third six-year term in Washington, D.C. Hoeven’s 135,088 votes across North Dakota (56.40% of that voting block) included 3,751 in Richland County (63.02% of that voting block). Hoeven faced Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate Dr. Katrina Christiansen. She received 59,808 votes statewide (24.97%), including 1,403 in Richland County (23.57%). Concluding the race were independent candidate Dr. Rick Becker (43,313 votes/18.50% statewide, including 795 votes/13.36% in Richland County) and write-in votes (289/0.12% statewide, including three/0.05% in Richland County).
U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won re-election to a third two-year term in D.C. Armstrong’s 147,984 votes across North Dakota (62.20%) included 3,599 in Richland County (60.93%). Armstrong faced independent candidate Cara Mund. She received 89,379 votes statewide (37.57%), including 2,303 in Richland County (38.99%). There were 560 write-in votes (0.24%) as of Tuesday, including five in Richland County (0.08%).
Michael Howe, the Republican nominee for North Dakota Secretary of State, was elected to a four-year term in office. He received 147,414 votes statewide (63.21%). That includes 3,618 votes (63.69%) in Richland County. Coming in behind Howe were Dem-NPL nominee Jeffrey Powell (64,053 votes/27.47% statewide, including 1,557 votes/27.41% in Richland County), independent nominee Charles Tuttle (21,468 votes/9.21% statewide, including 503 votes/8.85% statewide) and 265 write-in votes, representing 0.11% of North Dakota’s voting block (including three write-in votes/0.05% in Richland County).
Incumbent Attorney General Drew Wrigley received 166,059 votes from North Dakotans, enough to elect him to his first full term in office and give Wrigley 70.95% of the voting block statewide. In Richland County, Wrigley received 4,127 votes, enough for 71.80% of the voting block. Wrigley’s opponent was Timothy Charles Lamb, Dem-NPL-N.D., who received 67,398 votes statewide (28.80%), including 1,620 votes in Richland County (28.18%). There were 592 write-in votes statewide (0.25%), including one in Richland County (0.02%).
Other statewide winners, all Republicans, included:
• North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, re-elected with 176,943 votes, including 4,499 in Richland County.
• North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, re-elected with 164,735 votes, including 3,991 in Richland County.
• North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, elected with 160,914 votes to serve the four years remaining of an unexpired term. Her total included 3,977 votes in Richland County.
• North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, elected to his first full term in an uncontested race. He received 190,729 votes statewide, including 4,865 in Richland County.