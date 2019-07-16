Rex W. Branson, 91, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at CHI St. Francis Home in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at First English Lutheran Church in Fairmount, North Dakota, with Rev. Larry Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery.
Rex was born on April 21, 1928, to Roy and Lillian (Thompson) Branson near Fairmount, ND. He grew up in rural Fairmount, he attended elementary school and graduated from Fairmount High School. He continued his education in Agriculture at Ellendale College, and later he began working on the family farm. He was united in marriage to Fern Bellin on December 16, 1951 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hankinson, ND. They lived on the family farm, raising their three sons, until they retired in 1988. Rex and Fern wintered in Texas and Missouri, where they enjoyed visiting with friends and talking about farming.
Over the years Rex served on the Fairmount Township Board, Fairmount School Board, Fairmount Cemetery Board and was an active member of First English Lutheran Church. Rex enjoyed his years of farming, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends at Lake Elsie.
Fern passed away in July of 2013 after a 13-year struggle with Alzheimer’s, through which Rex was her daily caregiver. The only thing that kept him from seeing Fern daily during her 9 years at St. Francis Nursing home, was a snowstorm.
Rex is survived by his three sons, David Branson, Fargo, ND, Jerry (Katherine) Branson, Fergus Falls, MN, and Tom (Renae) Branson, Fairmount; her grandchildren, Rachel (Tony) Wentworth, Nikki (Jason) Eckman, Robert Kennedy, Becky Kotelik, Tim Kennedy, Jennifer Branson, Christina Johnson, Michael (Mary) Dibeneditto, Thomas (Samantha) Dibeneditto, Sheri (Brandon) Reems, and Cindi (Matt) Hayden; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Fern; an infant son, Paul in 1956; parents, Roy and Lillian; his brother, Neal Branson; and two sisters, Helen Reeser and Clara Branson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.