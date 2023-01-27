The North Dakota House Education Committee spent nearly two hours Wednesday, Jan. 25 on House Bill 1251. The bill concerns the role of superintendents of North Dakota school districts with 475 or fewer students.
A recommendation that the bill be passed or not passed by the House was not made before the committee recessed Wednesday. The session did allow the legislator who introduced the bill and several of the bill’s opponents to speak.
“House Bill 1251 is a bill that intended to do two things,” said state Rep. Matt Ruby, R-District 40. “First, it intended to share resources between small schools that are struggling to stay afloat.”
Ruby, Minot, North Dakota, said the bill “was put in as a step in the opposite direction” of consolidating smaller school districts.
“The second thing this bill intends to do is to direct funding that we as a legislature have approved to go to schools through programs and teachers through salaries, like we intended when we voted on them. Over the last decade, this body has increased the state share of public education by over $1 billion,” Ruby said.
Over that same decade, Ruby said, superintendent salaries have increased by a rate of 33%. Teacher salaries have increased by a rate of 25%.
“The already large gap between administrative salaries and teacher salaries only got bigger,” Ruby said.
In its current form, House Bill 1251 would require that superintendents must serve at least 475 students.
"Wahpeton Public Schools District, which has approximately 1,180 students in two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, would not be directly impacted by this rule," News Monitor previously reported. "Fairmount Public School would be impacted. So would Lidgerwood Public School, which has 180 K-12 students in its single building."
Also under House Bill 1251, the total compensation a school district provides its superintendent would not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total state and local general fund received by the school district.
“The amount of total compensation includes compensation the superintendent receives for other duties performed within the school district,” House Bill 1251 states.
Additionally, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, low enrollment school districts would have to partner with one or more similar districts and jointly employ a school superintendent. In the event that affected districts haven’t picked partners by Jan. 1, 2024, the North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction would choose the partners. How much money the superintendent receives under the new arrangement would still not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total general fund revenue received by all schools in the partnership.
House Bill 1251 has been opposed by individuals including Dr. Britney Gandhi, a superintendent and high school principal. The Richland 44 School District, which Gandhi works for, currently has approximately 275 students in its elementary and high school.
“(This bill) appears to have the positive intent of redistributing perceived excess funds to well-deserving teachers, but that is not the reality in my school district and many others,” Gandhi wrote and said Wednesday. “This bill will not give the teachers in my district the dollars that are advertised and will negatively affect our children.”
Gandhi acknowledged that serving as both a superintendent and high school principal has not been easy nor ideal. It is not a method that can happen with all school districts.
“However, this shift has worked for our school district to maximize funds for our students. If this bill is passed, Richland 44 will have to hire a high school administrator. The authors of the bill are telling teachers that this will give each of them an average of an additional $4,600; that is misleading and false for Richland 44 teachers,” Gandhi said.
In addition to what Gandhi called the misconception of saved funds, there is the factor of superintendents being driven away from North Dakota.
“Let’s keep our talent within the state while having discussions with superintendents and their boards about how to get creative with finances like my school board did,” Gandhi said.
House Bill 1251’s co-sponsors, News Monitor previously reported, include North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Sen. David Hogue, R-District 38, House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Pat Heinert, R-District 32, and Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. In a previous interview, Schreiber-Beck said supporters’ perspective is also available at nodakschools.com.
News Monitor will continue to follow this story.