The Richland County Board of Commissioners, which has three seats up for election this year, is reminding local voters about the hours for in person voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Seven locations in Richland County, North Dakota, will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Residents are reminded that all seven locations will be open for 12 hours. A mailer sent by the North Dakota Republican Party on behalf of incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, did not reflect a recent change to allow uniform in person voting hours.



