The Richland County Board of Commissioners, which has three seats up for election this year, is reminding local voters about the hours for in person voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Seven locations in Richland County, North Dakota, will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day. Residents are reminded that all seven locations will be open for 12 hours. A mailer sent by the North Dakota Republican Party on behalf of incumbent state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, did not reflect a recent change to allow uniform in person voting hours.
The seven in person voting locations, all of which will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, are:
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St. S, Colfax, North Dakota 58018
• Fairmount Community Center, 113 Main Ave, Fairmount, North Dakota 58030
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota 58041
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, 23 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota 58053
• Mooreton Community Center, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota 58061
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N, Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 306 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota 58081
“All qualified electors of Richland County are allowed to use any of the vote centers in Richland County on Election Day to cast a ballot for the 2022 general election,” County Auditor Sandy Fossum stated.
Voters can also request an absentee ballot application by visiting vote.nd.gov and scrolling down to “Vote by Mail/Absentee” to get started. Additionally, they can call 701-642-7700 to request that an application be mailed to their address or make a request by visiting the Richland County Auditor’s Office, the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton. Early voting is also possible at the auditor’s office.
Returning an absentee ballot can be done by either mailing the ballot to 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, North Dakota 58075, using the secure drop box outside the Richland County Courthouse or returning the ballot in person at the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
“Absentee ballots must be placed into the envelope provided, signed, and returned to the Richland County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022,” Fossum stated.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks 28 days until Election Day. News Monitor and Daily News will continue to provide coverage of Richland County’s campaigns and candidates.
Local voters will be asked, among other things, to elect three county commissioners, one county sheriff, one state senator and two state representatives. North Dakota’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives elections are also on this year’s ballot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.