With a 4-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is publicly giving its support to a natural gas pipeline in Richland County, North Dakota.
The vote, made Tuesday, July 19, calls for an endorsement letter from the commissioners. The commissioners are endorsing the “Wahpeton Expansion Project” proposed by WBI Energy, not to be confused with the Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture and storage pipeline. In March 2022, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution officially opposing use of eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions for the Midwest Carbon Express project.
“North Dakota’s Industrial Commission is on record supporting a project to bring more natural gas to southeast North Dakota,” Prairie Public Broadcasting reported earlier in July. “(The Wahpeton Expansion Project) would run from Mapleton to Wahpeton, and would also serve Kindred.”
Approximately 60.5 miles of 12-inch diameter pipe would travel from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton. As of July 6, the Wahpeton Expansion Project was before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The commission has not issued an update on the project as of Monday, July 25.
In June, North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad said there is still much urgency to provide gas to eastern North Dakota.
“I’ve been talking with some folks in the Red River Valley, to find out who could use that gas, how timely it is and what type of volumes,” Kringstad told Prairie Public Broadcasting. “They key is getting all these parties aligned, so it can support a project of that scale. The urgency is certainly still there.”
The natural gas pipeline would be built by Montana-Dakota Utilities Company (MDU) and WBI Energy, Inc., News Monitor previously reported. As of July 2021, it was expected to be constructed in 2024 and in service by year’s end.
Southeastern North Dakota communities including Wahpeton need approximately 40,000 cubic feet of natural gas each day to provide uninterruptible service to existing industries, as well as have the capacity to add an additional like-kind industrial user according to a 2019 report on regional natural gas supply concerns reported on by News Monitor.
“Long-term strategies include capitalizing on statewide resources, supporting local industries and encouraging capacity development to benefit Southeast North Dakota for the next 50 years,” the report stated.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert was absent from the board meeting.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.