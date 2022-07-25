Purchase Access

With a 4-0 vote, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is publicly giving its support to a natural gas pipeline in Richland County, North Dakota.

The vote, made Tuesday, July 19, calls for an endorsement letter from the commissioners. The commissioners are endorsing the “Wahpeton Expansion Project” proposed by WBI Energy, not to be confused with the Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture and storage pipeline. In March 2022, the commissioners unanimously approved a resolution officially opposing use of eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions for the Midwest Carbon Express project.



