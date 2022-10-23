Richland board prepares for Moen departure

Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is assuming the position of assistant state’s attorney for Cass County, North Dakota, effective Monday, Nov. 14. Moen has served Richland County for nearly five years exactly.
With a 5-0 vote Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Richland County Board of Commissioners agreed to announcing an upcoming vacant assistant state’s attorney position and advertise for applicants.
Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen is assuming the position of assistant state’s attorney for Cass County, North Dakota, effective Monday, Nov. 14. Moen has served Richland County for nearly five years exactly, serving under State’s Attorney Megan Kummer. Moen’s departure is effective Thursday, Nov. 10, as the state’s attorney’s office is closed Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
“We appreciate the work Casey did for the county,” Kummer said. “He was a wonderful fit for our office and will be greatly missed.”
The decision to announce the vacancy and advertise for applicants came after approximately five minutes of discussion. The meeting was special, taking place the day after a regularly scheduled commissioners meeting.
“Your next meeting will be on Nov. 1, which is why I appreciate you guys having a special meeting. I think that if we start advertising now, I’ll have a two-week lead (for potential hires) before the next meeting,” Kummer said.
Kummer said she expects a gap between Moen’s departure and the hiring of a new assistant state’s attorney, but said that can be planned for.
“Realistically, do you think that you’ll have somebody by the first of the year?” Commissioner Tim Campbell asked.
“I would hope so,” Kummer said. “I think we’ll have an applicant pool and I’m sure there are probably some new grads who just passed the bar (exam for attorneys) in September and might still be looking for jobs. My preference will obviously be somebody who has some experience.”
There is no residency requirement to serve as the Richland County assistant state’s attorney, Kummer said. She said she did not expect having too much of a workload that would require Richland County to enter into a contract with an interim assistant state’s attorney prior to hiring the actual assistant state’s attorney.
“We will see what happens. We’ll see what the gap looks like,” Kummer said.
Commissioner Sid Berg called into the Oct. 19 meeting. During their Tuesday, Oct. 18 meeting, the commissioners discussed the progress of the Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture, transportation and storage pipeline.
With a 5-0 vote in March 2022, the Richland County commissioners passed a resolution officially opposing use of eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions within Richland County for the Midwest Carbon Express project. Since then, the county board has received updates from Summit but has not been officially involved with either the company or local landowners.
Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said he expected Summit would soon submit permits to him. Prior to the Richland County board’s first meeting, Summit announced its application for a pipeline permit in North Dakota.
“Summit announced its application with the North Dakota Public Service Commission on Monday, Oct. 17, setting in motion the process for finalizing the route and taking public comment,” Forum News Service reported.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert reiterated the board’s longstanding position.
“We’re not cutting roads to (facilitate) this pipe,” Ehlert said.
The next regularly scheduled Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
