The Richland County Board of Commissioners took closer looks at the ballot and the budget when they met Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Wahpeton.
With a 4-0 vote, the commissioners approved having the same seven voting centers for the November general election as there were for June’s primary election. The centers, all of which will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day, are as follows:
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N., Wahpeton
• Mooreton Fire Hall, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 441 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota
• American Legion, Ward E. Bullis Post No. 84, 17 Wiley Ave. N., Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave., Hankinson, North Dakota
• Fairmount Senior Center, 209 Main Ave., Fairmount, North Dakota
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St., Colfax, North Dakota
“It is possible to apply for your absentee ballot now — I just tested it on the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website — or you can call our office,” Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum said.
The Richland County Auditor’s office can be reached by calling 701-642-7702 or by visiting the first floor of the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. in Wahpeton.
“Ballots will be mailed as soon as they are available, approximately in late September,” Fossum said.
Races specific to Richland County, North Dakota, include:
• District 25 state senator, with incumbent Sen. Larry Luick, Republican-District 25, facing former District 26 state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25
• District 25 state representative, two seats, with incumbents Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, and Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, facing former District 26 state Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-District 25
• Richland County commissioner at large, three seats, a nonpartisan race, with incumbents Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert facing candidate Terry Goerger
• Richland County sheriff, a nonpartisan race, with Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl facing Deputy Jason Weber; neither candidate is an incumbent; current Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky is retiring at year’s end
• Richland County state’s attorney, a nonpartisan race, with incumbent Megan Kummer facing no official opposition
• official county newspaper, a nonpartisan race, with incumbent Daily News facing no official opposition
Later in the meeting, a 4-0 vote approved a preliminary 2023 budget. Richland County will levy a total of 95.44 mills, down from the total of 98.44 mills levied for and in 2022.
A mill levy, News Monitor previously reported, is a property tax based on a property’s assessed value. The tax rate is expressed in mills. One mill equals $1 per every $1,000 of assessed value.
Commissioner Tim Campbell was absent from the Aug. 2 meeting. A five-member body, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is completed by Commissioner Perry Miller.
The commissioners’ next board meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Richland County Courthouse.
