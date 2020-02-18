Richland boys have their hands full with Hankinson

There was no such thing as a comfortable lead for Richland as they took on Hankinson Tuesday night in Region 1 boys basketball.
The Colts watched up to an 18-point lead disappear as the Pirates went on numerous scoring rampages that pulled them within two points of the top team in Region 1.
Hankinson’s front duo of sophomores Cruz Hernandez and Kaden Kelley were energized against the Colts, creating numerous opportunities for the Pirates to bounce back just by pressuring the ball, tipping passes and contesting Richland’s perimeter shooters throughout the night.
“They rallied. They are a bunch of fighters. I know we’re young in a lot of different spots, but I thought early tonight, Cruz and Kaden really showed up and did some nice things,” said Hankinson coach Mike Gaukler.
That is what he is taking away from Tuesday’s game, he said, his team’s ability to bounce back.
“I had a young man on the bench tonight say this is the most fun he’s had playing in a game, which says a lot. For Cruz to say that, it means a lot. He knows his teammates ran their butts off tonight. That was wonderful to see,” Gaukler said.
“Cruz was all over the place. He plays the top of our 1-3-1 (zone) today, so he’s end to end on the court. I call him the energizer bunny because he doesn’t lose energy,” Gaukler said.
Richland proved why it is a top tier team in North Dakota Class B basketball by completing their own rally and holding off Hankinson to win 89-65, largely through the play of senior guard Cole Myers, who had 38 points Tuesday night to lead all scorers.
Myers is a difficult match-up for the Pirates, Gaukler said. If a zone defense isn’t quick enough, Myers will knock down shot after shot from 3-point land. If defenders guard him tight, then he “has the ability to take it to the rack,” Gaukler said.
That makes Richland coach Cody Reiland smile.
“If someone wants to guard Cole, there are other kids who can shoot ... If Cole is open, he’s going to hit it,” Reiland said.
The key to Richland’s offense is a strong core of seniors who have played together for years, Reiland said. They have an intrinsic knowledge of what teammates are going to do from all those years on the court.
Reiland said he wasn’t surprised to see Hankinson keep charging back against his team.
“We are the region defending champs and everybody wants to play us as tough as they can. We try working through it. Tonight we did,” he said.
A key to Hankinson’s play Tuesday night was their energy. Early on the Colts contested shots by senior guard Noah Falk, limiting him to only eight points. Hernandez took pressure off his teammate by sinking five of his 13 points early in the first quarter. When Richland keyed on Hernandez, Kelley plopped in six of his nine points in the second quarter.
The second quarter especially was Hankinson’s as the Pirates rallied multiple times on a 19-12 run that brought them within three points of Richland, until Myers and company closed the half with six straight points.
Hankinson’s final rally early in the second half was short lived. The Pirate post came alive with Austin Bladow making his presence felt inside. Bladow led his team by scoring 14 points, most of which were scored in the second half. Richland just couldn’t be stopped Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.