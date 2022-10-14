Richland candidates questioned, speak at Hankinson forum

Candidates for Richland County, N.D.'s, commissioner and sheriff positions spoke and answered questions at a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson. From left, incumbent Commissioners Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert, commissioner candidate Terry Goerger, Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Deputy Jason Weber and Bob Wurl, an event co-organizer.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Department protocol and personal integrity were among the topics that Richland County’s sheriff candidates were asked to comment on at a Monday, Oct. 10 forum in Hankinson.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber are each running for a four-year term to succeed retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Ruhl and Weber were among the 11 Richland County and North Dakota District 25 candidates speaking at the forum, which was broadcast live by 3 Borders Sports Network. The forum can be seen in its entirety on YouTube as “Meet The Candidates (10/10/22).”



