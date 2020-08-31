Richland commissioner expects diversion ruling in two months

Upstream and downstream along the Red River of the North, North Dakota and Minnesota residents are awaiting a decision on the future of the $2.75 billion Fargo-Moorhead Diversion project.
Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth, a member of the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, said he expects an administrative law judge will issue a ruling in the next two months. For nearly a decade, the JPA has been involved in litigation opposed to the diversion project.
“Barring a compromise, both sides would be appealing this ruling,” Berseth said. “It’s really unfortunate to see millions of dollars being spent on attorneys and costing the Diversion Authority when both sides could come up with a compromise.”
U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., reviewed the construction of the diversion’s inlet and control structure during a Tuesday, Aug. 25 visit to south of Horace, North Dakota. Hoeven is a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee.
Also present were leaders including Dr. Tim Mahoney, Fargo mayor and chair of the Diversion Authority board; Mayor Jonathan Judd, Moorhead, Minnesota; Cass County Commissioner Mary Scherling; and Col. Karl Jansen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Hoeven discussed the project’s progress and outlined his efforts to ensure adequate funding to keep construction moving forward, his office stated.
The efforts include funding the Army Corps’ construction account above the president’s budget request to help ensure the diversion project is included in the Corps’ annual work plan. Hoeven, his office continues, helped ensure $100 million being included for the project’s construction in the Corps’ plan for the 2020 fiscal year.
“The $100 million we secured through the Army Corps’ work plan is supporting the construction of key components for the Red River Valley’s permanent flood protection project,” Hoeven said. “To this end, we are prioritizing the Army Corps’ construction account to help fund the project’s construction capacity next year.”
Doing so helps fulfill the federal government’s increased funding commitment to the diversion project, Hoeven’s office stated. The senator helped secure the commitment with a project partnership agreement and has advanced Fargo-Moorhead’s application for a $561 million Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan. The loan would serve as a low-cost, flexible funding source.
“We are also working with the administration to expedite the WIFIA loan application and ensure the project can access this important funding source in a timely way,” Hoeven said.
Saying he hasn’t been to the inlet structure south of Horace, Berseth said he has watched construction visible from Interstate 29.
“As a taxpayer, it is disconcerting to see the progress growing on when we’re not even sure if this project will be moving forward,” Berseth said. “Time will tell.”
