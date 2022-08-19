Richland commissioners set $20,000 price for Fairmount building

Fairmount Mayor Jon Nelk suggested that the minimum sale price for 112 Main Ave., Fairmount (center), be returned to $20,000. That idea was approved by the Richland County Board of Commissioners, who also said the city could buy the property for $1.
With a 5-0 vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved minimum sale prices for four foreclosed properties in Richland County, North Dakota. They include 112 Main Ave., downtown Fairmount, for $20,000.
The Fairmount property, which has a drain and/or special assessment according to information shared, was originally proposed to have a minimum sale price of $1,907.73. This was changed after a discussion between Fairmount Mayor Jon Nelk and the commissioners.
“Whoever’s giving $2,000 for (the property is) not going to do anything with it,” Nelk said.
Nelk asked the board of commissioners about having Richland County demolish the building at 112 Main Ave. The board expressed disinterest in what Commissioner Nathan Berseth called the business of buying and demolishing buildings.
“This is a commercial building sitting on main street that would be a huge undertaking for us to get down,” Nelk said. “So it’s just going to sit there. Once the roof caves in, once it falls down, then who’s responsible? Then how do we deal with it?”
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert asked if there were any long-range plans for 112 Main Ave. if the building was gone. Fairmount has established a local economic development board, Nelk said.
“I’ve got the building next to (112 Main Ave.), I’m willing to take that down,” Nelk said. “Let’s put one building up there and see if we can’t entice some kind of business to town. If we’ve got a place to build, you’ve got a chance of interesting somebody.”
Commissioner Tim Campbell, a Fairmount resident, said he was concerned about how the current building at 112 Main Ave. and others in Richland County could affect safety.
Nelk suggested that the minimum sale price for 112 Main Ave. be returned to $20,000. The commissioners also said the city of Fairmount could buy the property for $1.
“I will meet with the development board,” Nelk said. “This will be one of the first projects to turn loose on them. We will make a game plan.”
Harvest permits to continue?
“To be honest with you, we’re 20 years late on this,” Campbell said later Tuesday, Aug. 16.
The belated matter is whether or not Richland County will continue to offer harvest overload permits for local truck drivers. A decision is expected following the commissioners’ Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, but preliminary discussion occurred on Aug. 16.
Harvest permits, as defined by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, allow a vehicle to have 10% more weight so long as the vehicle is hauling:
• a harvested product from the field of harvest to the initial point of storage during harvest
• from the field of harvest to the first point of sale and transfer of possession during harvest
• from the point of initial storage to the first point of sale and transfer of possession during the current year’s harvest
“Solid waste, sugar beets and potatoes may be hauled from any location to a point of storage with 10% more weight,” the highway patrol states. “Gross vehicle weight (is) not to exceed 105,500 pounds. The fee is $50 per 30-day period.”
A harvest permit traditionally costs $500. According to Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, the cost of fixing wear and tear on local roads as a result of overload vehicles exceeds how much money is received from harvest permit sales.
“I think we’re tearing up the roads more than the $500 each is doing any good for us,” Sedler said. “I think it’s time to get rid of (the permits).”
The commissioners delayed taking action on Tuesday, Aug. 16, saying they wanted to hear from the public before their Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
