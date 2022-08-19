Richland commissioners set $20,000 price for Fairmount building

Fairmount Mayor Jon Nelk suggested that the minimum sale price for 112 Main Ave., Fairmount (center), be returned to $20,000. That idea was approved by the Richland County Board of Commissioners, who also said the city could buy the property for $1.

 Courtesy Google

With a 5-0 vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Richland County Board of Commissioners approved minimum sale prices for four foreclosed properties in Richland County, North Dakota. They include 112 Main Ave., downtown Fairmount, for $20,000.

The Fairmount property, which has a drain and/or special assessment according to information shared, was originally proposed to have a minimum sale price of $1,907.73. This was changed after a discussion between Fairmount Mayor Jon Nelk and the commissioners.



