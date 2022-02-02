Free PCR tests for COVID-19 are being offered on Wednesdays in February at Wahpeton City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., by the Richland County Health Department.
“Appointments are required for PCR testing on Wednesday,” the health department stated. “Results typically take 24-72 hours.”
A one-time pre-registration is required after calling 701-642-7735 to schedule an appointment. The registration can be completed by visiting https://testreg.nd.gov.
“Once completed, you will not need to pre-register for future testing events with the Richland County Health Department, but you will need to schedule an appointment for Wednesday COVID-19 PCR testing,” the department stated.
PCR testing is one resource the health department is using to stay informed amid the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant and COVID-19 itself. The department is utilizing Wahpeton City Hall in addition to its office within the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
“Free walk-in COVID-19 rapid testing is available from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Wahpeton City Hall,” the department stated previously.
As with the PCR testing, the rapid testing requires one-time pre-registration. In this case, an appointment is not needed. In both cases, wearing a mask is required.
Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson wrote to the Richland County Board of Commissioners that has been a dramatic uptick in confirmed local COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Rapid testing for COVID-19 is expected to be offered throughout the month of February.
“We still offering COVID-19 vaccinations and we encourage anyone who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to do so,” Carlson wrote. “We also encourage everyone be boosted when they are able to do so.”
Earlier in the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved two declarations offered by county Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht. One declares a current winter weather emergency and the other establishes a county multi-hazard mitigation plan pending final approval from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and FEMA. This will allow Richland County to be able to immediately receive resources in the event of a full emergency.
“The Richland County Highway Department and city public works resources are committed to keeping emergency routes open and have made an inordinate effort to try to keep roads passable,” Lambrecht wrote. “Progress is impeded due to continued periods of snowfall, blowing snow and excessive winds.”
Continued emergency conditions may threaten citizens’ health, wellbeing and safety. Lambrecht said the effort has had a serious financial effect on Richland County and its cities.
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Richland County Courthouse.
