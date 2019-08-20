Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Richland County dispositions

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Richland County dispositions
Metro Creative Graphics

Christopher Jerome Adolf, 38, Wahpeton: Endangerment of child, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, bond is exonerated, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement nine days, credit for time served nine days. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement nine days, credit for time served nine days.

Paul Lloyd Gibbon, 52, Wahpeton: Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $825. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws. Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws.

Dale Edward Selby, 20, Abercrombie: Delivery of controlled substances, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $725.

Michael James Arnold, 32, West Fargo: DUI of alcohol, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $750.

Natalie Ann Schlotfeldt, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 94 days, credit for time served 94 days; total fines and fees $525. Possession of five or fewer SII, III, IV, V or CSA pills, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, confinement 94 days, credit for time served 94 days. Driving under revocation/suspension, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement 30 days credit for time served 30 days.

Justin David Manning, 26, Wahpeton: Interference with telephone during emergency call, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 40 hours.

Sydney Alexander Holmen, 23, Buxton: Illegal possession of marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, pay fine from bond posted; total fines and fees $350. 

Kelsey Lynn Johnson, 24, Wahpeton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated, confinement nine days, credit for time served eight days; total fines and fees $325.

Duke Walter Muckey, 35, Wahpeton: Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge LeFevre, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $250.

Arthur Paul Shroyer, 45, Wahpeton: Breaking into a vehicle, felony C, deemed a misdemeanor, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, violate no criminal laws, 24/7 sobriety program, confinement 18 days, credit for time served 18 days; total fines and fees $155.95.

Tyrone Davi’on Khalid Tolbert, 19, Apple Valley, Minnesota: Criminal mischief, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $700.

Martin Sidney Chilson, 36, Fairmount: Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $500.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories