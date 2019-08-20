Richland County dispositions

Christopher Jerome Adolf, 38, Wahpeton: Endangerment of child, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, bond is exonerated, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation three years, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 120 days, credit for time served 30 days. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement nine days, credit for time served nine days. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement nine days, credit for time served nine days.
Paul Lloyd Gibbon, 52, Wahpeton: Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $825. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws. Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws.
Dale Edward Selby, 20, Abercrombie: Delivery of controlled substances, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $725.
Michael James Arnold, 32, West Fargo: DUI of alcohol, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $750.
Natalie Ann Schlotfeldt, 41: Possession of a controlled substance, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 94 days, credit for time served 94 days; total fines and fees $525. Possession of five or fewer SII, III, IV, V or CSA pills, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, confinement 94 days, credit for time served 94 days. Driving under revocation/suspension, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement 30 days credit for time served 30 days.
Justin David Manning, 26, Wahpeton: Interference with telephone during emergency call, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 40 hours.
Sydney Alexander Holmen, 23, Buxton: Illegal possession of marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, pay fine from bond posted; total fines and fees $350.
Kelsey Lynn Johnson, 24, Wahpeton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated, confinement nine days, credit for time served eight days; total fines and fees $325.
Duke Walter Muckey, 35, Wahpeton: Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge LeFevre, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $250.
Arthur Paul Shroyer, 45, Wahpeton: Breaking into a vehicle, felony C, deemed a misdemeanor, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, violate no criminal laws, 24/7 sobriety program, confinement 18 days, credit for time served 18 days; total fines and fees $155.95.
Tyrone Davi’on Khalid Tolbert, 19, Apple Valley, Minnesota: Criminal mischief, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $700.
Martin Sidney Chilson, 36, Fairmount: Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.