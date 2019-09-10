Richland County dispositions

Jon William Langendorfer, 57, Wahpeton: Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, confinement two days.
Merri Renee Walz, 40, Moorhead, Minn.: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence/refusal of chemical test, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 2 years, 24/7 sobriety program, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated, confinement 366 days, suspended 356, credit for time served 10 days; total fines and fees $2,000.
Joseph James Erbes, 37, Barney: DUI of alcohol, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, 24/7 sobriety program, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours, confinement 10 days credit for time served one day; total fines and fees $1,775.
Alex James Hendricks, 28, Breckenridge, Minn.: Simple assault, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, violate no criminal laws, unsupervised probation, not possess or own firearms, confinement two days; total fines and fees $0.
Jeremiah Jeffrey Medenwald, 36, Hankinson: Theft of property (Oct., 25, 2018), felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, confinement one day, credit for time served on day. Theft of property (Sept. 25, 2018), felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, confinement one day, credit for time served one day. Criminal mischief, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms.
Moses Alcozer, 42, Wahpeton: Possession of controlled substance, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, electronic monitoring, supervised probation 2 years, confinement 75 days, credit for time served three days. Possession drug paraphernalia, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, electronic monitor, supervised probation two years, confinement 75 days, credit time served three days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.