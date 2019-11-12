RICHLAND COUNTY DISPOSITIONS

Geoffrey Erwin Crooks, 39, Hankinson: Possession of drug paraphernalia (June 17), felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 11 months, confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days; total fines and fees $0. Possession of drug paraphernalia (July 8), felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 11 months, confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days; total fines and fees $0. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (June 4), felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 11 months, confinement 33 days, credit for time served 33 days; total fines and fees $0. Possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine (June 4), misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 11 months. Possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine (June 17), misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 11 months.
Brooks Paul Minchin, 63, Mentone, California: Possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $325. Possession of controlled substance, infraction, pled guilty, Judge Cruff; total fines and fees $225. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $225.
Alexander Richard Krause, 19, Wahpeton: Person under 21 man/buy/possess/consume/mb, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $250. Misrepresentation of age, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, complete community service 16 hours.
Angel Ann Bird, 26, Wahpeton: Simple assault on a peace officer, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, 24/7 sobriety program, complete community service 20 hours, confinement two days, credit for time served; total fines and fees $550.
Joshua David Marsh, 40, Minneapolis: Forgery or counterfeiting, felony C, deemed a misdemeanor, Judge Cruff, supervised probation two years, confinement 60 days, credit for time served 46 days; total fines and fees $2,256.48
Sharice Jremaine Dumarce, 20, Peever, South Dakota: Person under 21 man/buy/possess/consume/mb, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $275.
Shera Athena Hernandez, 26, Sisseton, South Dakota: Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $0.
Pete Elston Jacobson, 35, Wahpeton: Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, 24/7 sobriety program, confinement 120 days; total fines and fees $2,325.
Jacoby Rashawn Lee, 28, Moorhead, Minnesota: Carrying concealed firearm or weapon, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, confinement four days, credit for time served four days; total fines and fees $325. Possession of drug paraphernalia, infraction, pled guilty, Judge Cruff; total fines and fees $100.
