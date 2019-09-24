Richland County dispositions

Richard Lee Lambert, 48, Lucedale, Mississippi: Drove or in actual physical control while under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, chemical dependency evaluation; total fines and fees $500. Driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $250.
Jacob Dale Kyle Enochson, 22, Wahpeton: DUI of alcohol, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $785.
Leonard Ruck, 62, Saulsbury, Tennessee: Physical obstruction of a government function, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $325.
Emerson Joseph Mandan, 59, Sisseton, South Dakota: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge LeFevre, violate no criminal laws, unsupervised probation, not possess or own firearms, confinement two days, credit for time served two days; total fines and fees $250.
Stefanie Anto Mesteth Ledesma, 48, Sisseton: Simple assault, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge LeFevre, violate no criminal laws, unsupervised probation, not possess or own firearms, confinement 2 days, credit for time served 2 days; total fines and fees $250.
Joshua Karl Braaten, 34, Wyndmere: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $525.
Chad Ingersoll, 38, Fargo: Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, 24/7 sobriety program, electronic monitoring, confinement 10 days, credit for time served seven days; total fines and fees $1,500. Possession of Controlled substance-marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, electronic monitoring, confinement 10 days, credit for time served; total fines and fees $250. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, electronic monitoring, confinement 10 days, credit for time served seven days.
