Richland County Dispositions

Blanca Carrillo Reyes, 37, Wahpeton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $0. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement four days, credit for time served four days. Endangerment of child, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment.
Levi Les Kohlhase, 28, Wahpeton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms. Drove or in actual physical control of motor vehicle, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, 24/7 sobriety program, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days; total fines and fees $1,500.
Devin Engstrom, 23, Wahpeton: Driving under revocation, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $250.
Starlyte Freedon DeMarrias, 36, Hankinson: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $250.
Keith Levi Leighton, 39, Breckenridge, Minnesota: Licenses to hunt, trap or fish required of nonresidents, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $350.
Cecil Jay Kollie, 36, Fargo: Reckless driving, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $750.
