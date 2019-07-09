Richland County dispositions

Garret John Suhr, 20, Valley City: Drove or in actual physical control of motor vehicle, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $750.
James Wilfred Thorson, 61, Colfax: Theft of property, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 36 days, credit for time served 36 days.
William Ernesto Soto Correa, 46, Breckenridge, Minnesota: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, have no contact, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $325. Possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, have no contact, complete recommended treatment.
Nickolas Almond Cherry, 35, Wahpeton: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service hours 20; total fines and fees $25. Violation of order prohibiting contact, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, obtain an evaluation, complete recommended treatment. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $775. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, Judge Cruff, pled guilty, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment. Assault, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, obtain an evaluation, complete recommended treatment.
Eric Harvey Dahlen, 38, Hankinson: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Narum, unsupervised probation; total fines and fees $250.
Sharryl Frances Johnson, 28, Wahpeton: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $325.
Aaron Mark Melby, 21, Wahpeton: Delivery of a controlled substance, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $775.
Sarah Susanne Schutz, 35, Wahpeton: Possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $325. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $25.
Oscar Charles Bynaum, 42, Wahpeton: Driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, found guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $250.
Jac Jerome Thorstenson, 20, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota: Driving under revocation/suspension, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $250.
Jakobe Lee Goniwicha, 25, Breckenridge: Drove or in actual physical control of motor vehicle, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, not possess or own firearms, 24/7 sobriety program, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 10 days; total fines and fees $1,785.
Myron Allen Johanson, 20, Fairmount: Drove or in actual physical control of motor vehicle, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $310.
Amanda Rose Osborn, 35, Wahpeton: Driving while license under revocation, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $250.
Tabitha Christine Standsontop, 19, Fargo: Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxication liquor, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $810.
Nichole Marie Richels, 28, Wahpeton: Possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $575. Possession of drug paraphernalia heroin, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, chemical dependency evaluation, not possess or own firearms, complete recommended treatment, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $25.
Michelle Renee Gonzales, 44, Lidgerwood: Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, confinement 10 days; total fines and fees $0.
