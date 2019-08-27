Richland County Dispositions

Timothy Jay Erickson, 55, Abercrombie: Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, community service in lieu of jail 20 hours, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $750. Preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, community service in lieu of jail 10 hours, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $350.
Eduardo Gomez, 39, Dwight: Fraudulent practices in urine testing, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service, 10 hours; total fines and fees $350.
Robert John Pote, 43, Dwight: Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $350.
Kelly Brita Hanson, 18, Wahpeton: Manufacture a controlled substance, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment. Possession of a controlled substance, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred impositions of sentence, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment.
Carlton Davis Moldenhauer, 32, Wahpeton: Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs accompanied with a minor, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, 24/7 sobriety program, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $1,000.
Aaron Michael Roehrich, 22, Wahpeton: Manufacture of a controlled substance, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated; total fines and fees $775. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated.
Donald Louis Ault, 25, Lidgerwood: Possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency, complete recommended treatment, confinement 30 days, credit for time served 10 days. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 30 days, credit for time served 10 days. Possession of controlled substance-marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days.
