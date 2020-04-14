Richland County dispositions

Wahpeton Police Department
Jillian Marie Cline, 35, Jamestown: Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer (driver), misdemeanor B, pled guilty, complete community service eight hours, unsupervised probation, Judge Don Krassin, Don; total fees and fines $350.
Casey Gene Frankhauser, 21, Wahpeton: Actual physical control, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, chemical dependency evaluation, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $1,025.
Bruce Richard Gunderson, Wahpeton: Criminal mischief, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, complete community service eight hours, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $250.
Grange Kuac, 39, Moorhead, Minnesota: Criminal mischief, misdemeanor, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500.
Justin Michael Meyer, 28, Wahpeton: Shoplifting (second or more offenses in Wahpeton), misdemeanor B, Judge Krassin, pled guilty, complete community service 16 hours, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $526.37. Shoplifting (over $100) first offense in Wahpeton, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, unsupervised probation, complete community service eight hours, total fees and fines $614.
Janet Allenia Point, Wahpeton: Driving while license is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500.
Leandrea Jerrilynn Thomas, 32, Wahpeton: Criminal trespass, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, complete community service eight hours, don’t use alcohol excessively, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $350.
Chase Alexander Wheeler, 19, Fergus Falls, Minnesota: Theft of property, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Krassin, complete community service eight hours, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $500.
