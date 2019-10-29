Richland County Dispositions

Chelsea Paige Heminger Probasco, 20, Fargo: Driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms; total fines and fees $250.
Andres Martinez Jr., 38, Breckenridge, Minnesota: Possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days; total fines and fees $35. Possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, confinement 10 days, credit for time served 10 days.
Susan Stephanie Rocha, 29, Wahpeton: Domestic violence-bodily injury, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, not consume possess/purchase, 24/7 sobriety program; total fines and fees $250.
Lauren Ann Schiefert, 19, Wahpeton: Possession/consumption of alcohol by person under 21, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $275.
Austin James Murray, 20, Fargo: False report to law enforcement or other security officials, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 16 hours, pay costs from bond posted; total fines and fees $25. Possession/consumption of alcohol by person under 21, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 16 hours. Reckless endangerment, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, pay costs from bond posted, confinement two days, credit for time served one day; total fines and fees $325.
Tori Ann Baker, 30, Wahpeton: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $325.
Riley James Breuer, 20, Wahpeton: Person under 21 man/buy/possess/consume/mb, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Narum, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $250. Misrepresentation of age, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Narum, deferred imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation, complete community service 16 hours.
Eric Harvey Dahlen, 38, Wahpeton: Delivery of controlled substances, felony B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, deferred imposition of sentence, supervised probation one year, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $840.
