“I don’t want to lose our school,” Tim Campbell said.
Campbell is president of the board for Fairmount Public School in Richland County, North Dakota. The single building K-12 school has had a consistent population of 100-105 students, Campbell said.
North Dakota House Bill 1251 is scheduled to have a Wednesday, Jan. 25 hearing before the House Education committee. In its current form, the bill would require that superintendents must serve at least 475 students.
Wahpeton Public Schools District, which has approximately 1,180 students in two elementary schools, a middle school and a high school, would not be directly impacted by this rule. Fairmount Public School would be impacted. So would Lidgerwood Public School, which has 180 K-12 students in its single building.
“If we took that bill verbatim, to meet the 475 students requirement, we’d probably have to merge with two other districts in our region,” Lidgerwood Superintendent Chris Bastien said.
Also under House Bill 1251, the total compensation a school district provides its superintendent would not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total state and local general fund received by the school district.
“The amount of total compensation includes compensation the superintendent receives for other duties performed within the school district,” the bill states.
Some school superintendents fulfill multiple duties. Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44 in northern Richland County, is also a high school principal. Bastien is an elementary principal, superintendent, substitute teacher and substitute bus driver. When News Monitor called, he had finished a shift as a cafeteria line cook and member of the clean up crew.
“About three years ago, we merged the elementary principal and superintendent roles together,” Bastien said. “There are pluses and minuses to that, but when we did it, we saved the district $20,000 to $25,000. We were trying to be proactive early on, trying to save money.”
Beginning with the 2024-2025 school year, low enrollment school districts would have to partner with one or more similar districts and jointly employ a school superintendent. In the event that affected districts haven’t picked partners by Jan. 1, 2024, the North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction would choose the partners. How much money the superintendent receives under the new arrangement would still not be allowed to exceed 1.5% of the total general fund revenue received by all schools in the partnership.
“If something like that happens, in my opinion, we’re going to lose local control,” Campbell said. “It’s going to put a lot more burden on our administrative staff. I don’t see a lot of cost savings, but a lot more load on our staff that we have.”
House Bill 1251 was introduced by state Rep. Matt Ruby, R-District 40. Its co-sponsors include North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Sen. David Hogue, R-District 38, House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, House Education Committee Chairman Rep. Pat Heinert, R-District 32, and Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25.
“Students are at the forefront of all discussions around education,” Schreiber-Beck said. “As a former educator, I recognize the importance of excellent teachers, staff, administrators and school boards. After meeting with Rep. Ruby and reviewing the data, it was important for the discussion about sharing superintendents to occur, knowing fully well it would be extremely controversial.”
Schreiber-Beck’s teaching experience included a Minnesota school that shared a superintendent with an adjoining district, she said. In North Dakota itself, there are districts with fewer than 100 students and a high administrative expense. That information can be found at nodakschools.com, she said. Additionally, other districts with low enrollment operate without official superintendents, using county superintendents.
“With the state providing up to 80% of the funds, there is a concern even though local control is respected,” Schreiber-Beck said. “This is not a new discussion. Last session there was an effort, through legislation, to incentivize districts to share superintendents but there was not a response.”
Gandhi said she anticipated incentivizing would be brought up by House Bill 1251 supporters. She said it is a misconception to associate House Bill 1251 with the bill from 2021 for reasons including the lack of clear communication to potentially interested districts and that under that bill, incentives would come from the sharing of superintendents and business managers.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the Fairmount School District passed a resolution “strongly” opposing House Bill 1251. Bastien said Lidgerwood is not currently formally opposing the bill, but does want all parties to be educated on what it entails.
“The thing that I hope we wouldn’t lose is the voice of the local taxpayer,” he said. “I don’t know if this bill is the magic solution in terms of cost savings that its writers thought it would be. In the end, I think it’s going to cause more investments to cover some of the extra duties necessary. I am hoping that our stakeholders will be listening.”
Earlier this month, Richland 44 passed a resolution adamantly opposing House Bill 1251. School Board President Nathan Berseth explained the opposition.
“We have three things to do as a school board: set the budget, set the policy and set a superintendent in place. They’re trying to take two of those three from us,” he said.
Campbell is also concerned about the implications of a compromised Fairmount Public School.
“We want a good education for our kids,” he said. “We’ve had students transferring in because they like learning in a smaller class setting. I like to see our school in operation. I just see this as the start of potentially weeding the small schools out and I’m worried that the smaller towns are going to get weeded out, too.”
A larger discussion about education in North Dakota has begun, Schreiber-Beck said. It concerns the requirement for all public school districts to be on a K-12 funding formula within the next five years. This is possible because of legislation that was previously put in place.
“Until the House Education Committee has the hearing on HB1251, the proposed legislation is just that – proposed legislation that has prompted a needed discussion,” Schreiber-Beck said.
Bastien stressed that he doesn’t completely see things as a conflict.
“I haven’t gotten the gist that they’re intentionally trying to undermine us, but I don’t think (House Bill 1251) is the answer,” he said.