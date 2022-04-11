Richland County elections take shape

Incumbent commissioners and the North Dakota State’s Attorney representing Richland County, North Dakota, are preparing for this year’s elections.
While nonpartisan countywide offices will be determined by November’s general election, they will also appear on the June primary ballot. Primary voters will advance two of the three current Richland County Sheriff candidates to the November ballot, as well as give indications of voter turnout for the likely uncontested state’s attorney race and the possible final outcome of the county commissioners election.
Three incumbent commissioners — Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert — have terms expiring in 2022. Earlier this year, Terry Goerger filed to run for the Richland County Board of Commissioners. Richland County Auditor and Administrator Sandy Fossum confirmed Monday, April 11 that Berg, Berseth and Ehlert had also all filed as candidates. Only three of the four potential commissioners will win the race and be elected to a four-year term.
“We face issues that concern me and that I want to see be fully addressed,” Ehlert said. “We need to ensure that we are able to convince our legislative assembly to ensure that we receive our share of the Prairie Dog funding. We’re on our third biennium (since the Prairie Dog infrastructure bill was introduced) and hopefully, the third time’s the charm. Our township and county roads are in need of this funding.”
Richland County is at a pivotal point for great opportunities, according to Berseth.
“With enviable high-speed internet, excellent schools, safe communities and an abundance of jobs, Richland County is perfectly positioned for growth,” he said. “However, the state-dictated school funding structure challenges non-urban districts. For our districts to sustain quality education and our county to offer important services, all while maintaining a fiscally responsible approach, we need to grow our tax base versus increasing taxes on existing residents.”
Berg was unavailable for comment Monday, April 11. In March, Goerger discussed his background in agriculture and energy, including being a founding member of the EmPower North Dakota Commission.
“It was very important to understand coal, gas, refining, oil, wind, solar, biodiesel, ethanol, all sources of energy. We worked together very well because we understood what everybody was working at and what their business was about,” Goerger said previously.
Ehlert and Berseth’s platforms each include promoting expanded local housing opportunities.
“With the increase of housing throughout the country, everyone benefits,” Berseth said. “Our school, our current taxpayers and our employers seeking additional residents. If I’m fortunate enough to be re-elected by the residents of Richland County, I’ll continue to be a strong proponent for our residents and our property rights.”
No matter what, Ehlert said, Richland County needs to work on sustaining and improving efficiency on a local level, expanded housing and overall employment opportunities.
“There are more than 6,500 residents that leave our county each day to go to work somewhere else. We need to establish a bigger footprint,” he said.
A five-member body, the Richland County Board of Commissioners is completed by Tim Campbell and Perry Miller. Both men are serving terms that expire in 2024. News Monitor previously reported that the 2022 commissioners elections will make up a portion of June and November’s countywide ballots.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, the last day to file as a candidate, three individuals had launched their campaigns to be elected Richland County Sheriff: Deputy Blaine O’Hara, Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber. The position is currently held by Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, who is retiring. Only two of the three current sheriff’s candidates will advance to the November ballot.
Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer, meanwhile, is expected to run in an uncontested race. Her petition had also been received as of Monday morning. Despite her advantages as an incumbent and potential lone candidate, Kummer is eager to keep the public informed as to why she continues to serve.
“My hope, if I continue to lead this office, is that we continue to seek justice, promote public safety, and maintain public confidence in the justice system,” she said.
