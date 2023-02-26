Richland County musician-singers come out for Friday festival

The festival was a wonderful experience for all students, said Girodat, who directs band for grades 5-12 and choir for grades 7-12 for Wyndmere Public School. ‘Junior high students rarely get to perform as a whole group in front of judges and receive feedback,’ she said. ‘It is extremely valuable for them to get this positive feedback, which helps build the confidence they need.’ The students worked hard to give their best performances.
Seventh graders Reese Hosford, left, and Paislee Erbes were among Wyndmere's musicians. 'The adjudicators are fantastic about giving our students great comments and encouraging them to continue in band and choir. We are grateful to Jessica Stoppleworth (Wahpeton Public School District) and all involved for putting on such a great festival for our students,' Girodat said.
A choir from Forman, N.D., had the farthest journey to Wahpeton, but it cannot be overstated that the junior high music festival resulted in many talented youth getting to perform. ‘It’s for the educational experience,’ Jessica Stoppleworth said. ‘They are not ranked or rated. They don’t receive scores.’
Wyndmere Public School’s junior high band, like many of their musical peers in the Southern Red River Valley, did not let a two-hour delay get them down Friday, Feb. 24. They still came to North Dakota State College of Science for a junior high music festival. Sixteen bands or choirs from various schools in seven North Dakota and Minnesota school districts — Breckenridge, Hankinson, North Sargent, Richland 44, Sargent Central, Wahpeton and Wyndmere — were scheduled to perform Friday. The Wyndmere junior high band is seen under the direction of Callie Girodat.