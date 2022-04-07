Richland County promotes compassion to locals in emergencies

Recognizing that emergencies requiring law enforcement, fire or emergency medical services can occur at any time, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued a proclamation declaring Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from Sunday, April 10-Saturday, April 16.
Whether winter or spring, day or night, Richland County 9-1-1 remains the first line of communications in an emergency response situation.
Jill Breuer, 9-1-1 and communications manager, reminds the public that her currently nine-member department is “here to help.” Local emergency communications is headquartered in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
“I’d like to personally thank my staff for all they do for the responders, the community and myself,” Breuer said.
“Public safety communicators provide a continuous link from those in need to the emergency services providers who will respond to assist,” Burgum stated. “When an emergency occurs, the prompt response of law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics is critical to the protection of life and preservation of property.”
Law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics are kept safe in part because of the quality and accuracy of information obtained when people contact North Dakota’s local public service answering points, according to Burgum.
“Each public safety telecommunications dispatcher exhibits compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of his or her duties,” the governor stated. “(We commend) the many dedicated public safety telecommunicators whose ongoing contributions help to keep our state and residents safe.”
The proclamation was issued locally during a Tuesday, April 5 meeting of the Richland County Commissioners.
Residents wanting to learn more about Richland County 9-1-1 can visit the department’s Facebook page. As a precursor to Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, the department released a video with employees talking about what their career and service mean to them.
“Being able to help people when they need it (is the best part),” said Sara Knutson, a communications specialist. “On their worst days, I get to be that voice for them. I get to send them help. I get to go send my people to make someone’s day better.”
