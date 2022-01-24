Richland County Sheriff's race includes Ruhl's run

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl is running for the sheriff’s office in Richland County, North Dakota. The race will be on the county’s ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
Ruhl said he will continue to keep Richland County and its residents safe as its sheriff. He cited his more than 30 years in various positions with the sheriff’s office including currently serving as Chief Deputy.
“I bring to the table honesty, integrity and experience while keeping the professional image of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office front and foremost,” Ruhl said Monday, Jan. 24.
Raised in Devils Lake, North Dakota, Ruhl graduated from high school there in 1977. He then attended North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and entered the United States Marine Corps in 1978.
“The Marines instilled in me their core values of service to the country and protection of those that cannot protect themselves,” Ruhl stated in his campaign announcement. “I still live by these values today.”
The valued experience that Ruhl learned in the Marine Corps (USMC) has helped him throughout his years in law enforcement, he said. Ruhl was trained in reconnaissance and was attached to the West Coast Rifle Team. He received a Certificate of Commendation for actions as an instructor and active participant directly responsible for the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion accomplishing its mission in an outstanding manner.
A second Certificate of Appreciations was given to Ruhl for dedicated service to the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. He also received a Riffle Expert Badge, fourth award, the Good Conduct Medal and the Pistol Expert Badge. Ruhl was honorably discharged from the USMC in 1981 and in 1989, he attended Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, earning a degree in law enforcement.
“In 1991, I started employment with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer,” Ruhl said. “In 1993, I was assigned to Lidgerwood, North Dakota, as deputy sheriff and served the community for approximately two years. In 1995, I was promoted to field deputy and was stationed in Fairmount, North Dakota.”
Two years later, Ruhl was promoted to sergeant in a supervisory position and was involved in the training of officers. In 2005, Ruhl was promoted to Richland County Chief Deputy, the position he currently holds.
“It entails management, scheduling, budgeting, officer training and supervision,” Ruhl said.
Ruhl is married to Susan, who works as a registered nurse at CHI St. Francis’ long term care facility in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The couple have three children, all married: James (Cari), Jeremy (Kirstin) and Danielle (Jac), who have given the Ruhls five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I have belonged to the Fairmount Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years, with the last six years as department chief, with a department of 27 volunteers,” Ruhl said. “My term as fire chief ended this year. This experience has taught me many emergency management skills.”
Ruhl’s experience includes more than 2,200 hours of law enforcement training. He is a certified trainer and instructor in police subjects as well as a firearms instructor.
“I am actively involved in youth programs and am a volunteer instructor for the Tri-State Trap Team, as I believe the youth are out future,” Ruhl said.
Ruhl said he will continue to ensure good relationships with the communities and citizens of Richland County. He reiterated his personal qualities of honesty, integrity and more than 30 years of county experience in law enforcement.
“I believe would be the best candidate for sheriff as I have held the position of Chief Deputy for the past 16 years,” Ruhl said. “I would very much appreciate your vote for Richland County Sheriff as it would be my honor to serve you in that position.”
Ruhl, as of Jan. 24, is the second declared candidate for a Richland County-level office on the 2022 ballot. He will face Deputy Jason Weber and any other candidate in the sheriff’s race. County commissioner and state’s attorney are among the other non-city, non-state or non-national positions to be determined with the election.
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued election coverage.
