Richland County Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl received nearly 62% of the vote in the North Dakota county’s sheriff election according to results reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
While election results will not become official until Monday, Nov. 21, Ruhl’s 3,479 votes gave him a sizable advantage over Deputy Jason Weber. Ruhl and Weber each sought a four-year term as the successor to outgoing Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, whose retirement is effective as year’s end. The sheriff’s position is nonpartisan.
Weber received 2,109 votes, representing 37.51% of voters. There were 34 write-in votes. News Monitor reached out to Ruhl for a comment on his win. A statement was pending as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Tuesday’s elections marked the first in Richland County since redistricting by state legislators established most of North Dakota District 25 as including all of Richland County and a portion of Sargent County.
Incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, was re-elected to his fourth four-year term. Luick ran against Jim Dotzenrod, who previously represented the now-redistricted District 26 in the North Dakota State Senate. Luick received 3,776 votes in District 25, including 3,753 in Richland County, scoring 63.54% of the votes. Dotzenrod received 2,164 votes, including 2,148 in Richland County, scoring 36.41% of the votes. There were three write-in votes.
“I very much appreciated the opportunity to go back to Bismarck,” Luick said. “I know it’s going to be different this time, working with the county. There can be more focus on what I try to achieve for Richland County. I’m very much interested in achieving that.”
Four years ago, Luick’s re-election was determined after he won by 21 votes. As of Tuesday evening, 77 votes separated the presumed winner of North Dakota District 25’s second state representative seat.
Incumbent Alisa Mitskog, running for a third four-year term in the North Dakota House of Representatives, received 2,795 votes in District 25. That includes 2,779 votes in Richland County. Mitskog, a member of the North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, received 29.39% of the district’s vote according to Tuesday’s reports.
"I’m so grateful for the support and honored to continue to represent District 25 in the legislature," Mitskog said.
The race among Mitskog, Republican incumbent Cindy Beck and Republican candidate Kathy Skroch is one where a recount could be demanded. Beck, also running for her third four-year term, received 3,971 votes in District 25. Her 41.76% of the votes included 3,948 votes in Richland County.
Skroch, who previously represented North Dakota District 26 as a state representative, received 2,718 votes in District 25. Her 28.58% of the votes included 2,695 votes in Richland County. There were 26 write-in votes.
“I haven’t given it thought yet,” Skroch said about whether she would demand a recount. “I ran a clean campaign. I did not attack my opponents and I can’t say that I experienced the same treatment. I appreciate all the voters who did cast their votes in support of my campaign. I’m very grateful.”
"The support of the voters in District 25 is sincerely appreciated - thank you," Beck said. "It is an honor and a privilege to continue to represent you and my intent is to serve all citizens in the district. I will adhere to the principle that legislation should solve a true problem without causing unintended consequences. Your input is welcome and essential for the district and Legendary North Dakota to prosper."
Richland County voters elected candidates for three positions on the five-member, nonpartisan county board. Each position has a four-year term. Two of the three incumbents were re-elected, but the challenger received the most votes.
Challenger Terry Goerger received 3,847 votes, or 29.61%, enough to elect Goerger to his first term as a county commissioner. He was followed by incumbent Nathan Berseth, who received 3,478 votes (26.77%), enough for a third term in office. Incumbent Rowland Ehlert received 3,102 votes (23.87%), enough for a third term in office. Incumbent Sid Berg received 2,500 votes (19.24%), not enough for a fourth term in office. There were 66 write-in votes.
“I’m just looking forward to serving the people,” Goerger said. “It’s going to be a work in progress, adapting, but I’m looking forward to serving the county and working with the other commissioners.”
Berseth thanked multiple people, including the voters (“I appreciate each and every vote.”), Berg for his 12 years as a commissioner and his years of service to Richland County, poll workers throughout the county and the office of Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum.
“Moving forward, I really want to move the needle on economic development throughout Richland County,” Berseth said. “I want to see growth in all of our communities, including the smallest, over the next four years. I think we can do this. I look forward to working with the other four commissioners in the next four years.”
Ehlert thanked the citizens of Richland County for making their voices heard.
“I’ll continue to focus on infrastructure improvement and housing while being a good steward of the taxpayer dollars,” Ehlert said. “I’d also like to recognize and thank the poll workers. What they do is important, and they do it well.”
In other news, Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer received 4,781 votes. Representing 99.5% of voters in an uncontested race that included 24 write-in votes, Kummer’s voting block was enough for another four-year term in office. Daily News, meanwhile, received 4,972 votes to stay Richland County’s official newspaper, representing 100% of the votes.