Richland girls hit the road running against Hankinson in quarterfinals

  • Updated
Hankinson had their own problems breaking Richland’s press Monday in their Region 1 quarterfinal game at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

Richland’s speed proved to be problematic as the Colts gained quick transitional baskets from their defensive pressure.

“Richland is a very fast team. They are good at getting the ball in the open court and scoring in transition. We had a tough time slowing them down,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.

The Pirates also had difficulty making their shots, which made it even more difficult to keep up with Richland, Herder said. The last time these two teams met, Hankinson forced overtime. That just didn’t happen Monday as the Colts maintained a consistent double-digit lead.

In other Region 1 quarterfinal games, No. 2 ranked Central Cass beat Milnor-North Sargent 77-49, and No. 3 ranked Northern Cass beating Lisbon 55-37.

