Children ages 6 months to 5 years old are now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with either the Pfizer or Moderna pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. Each has a smaller dose than the adult dose, according to Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson.
The Pfizer pediatric vaccine is administered in three doses over the course of three months, while the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses over the course of one month. Carlson provided information on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for a Tuesday, July 5 meeting of the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
“In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild,” Carlson wrote. “The most common side effects were irritability and pain at the injection site. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone — and will continue to undergo — the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, multi system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and long-term complications including “long COVID,” where symptoms can linger for months, the commissioners learned.
“Throughout the pandemic, there have been 8,457 cases of COVID-19 in North Dakotan children ages 6 months through 4 years old. Of those cases, 62 children were hospitalized and one child passed away,” Carlson wrote.
Nationally, approximately half of the children hospitalized for COVID-19 in the 6 months-4 years age group had no underlying medical conditions, Carlson wrote. Almost a quarter of cases required admission to an intensive care unit.
“The Richland County Health Department has been in contact with our local clinics to coordinate vaccine access for this age group,” Carlson wrote. “We hosted four outreach vaccine clinics in June, in addition to offering vaccinations and COVID-19 testing daily on site at our office.”
Outreach clinics were held by the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Wahpeton, Fairmount City Hall, Fairmount, North Dakota, Lidgerwood Senior Citizens, Lidgerwood North Dakota and the Benedictine Living Community, Wahpeton, Carlson wrote.
The commissioners’ next meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.
