Richland highway department vows to work, praised for response

Busy roadways, like Highway 2 in Minot, N.D., have potential for car crashes and fatalities. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports 99 fatalities in 97 crashes to date for 2022 in North Dakota. At this time last year, there were 101 fatalities in 85 crashes.

The Richland County Highway Department’s employees and equipment will be out in full force for the remainder of the pre-New Year’s week, Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler said Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Sedler, who one week earlier said the department “busted their humps” in response to winter conditions, gave an optimistic but realistic account of the state of Richland County, North Dakota, roads post-Christmas.



