Richland offers health clinics during August

The Richland County Health Department scheduled a number of clinics for August. Most services require a charge. Call 701-642-7735 for an appointment:
√ Family planning clinic offers education and information on all birth control methods that meet a patient’s needs, STD testing and treatment. This clinic is held throughout the month from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Provider visits are scheduled by appointment the second Wednesday of every month.
√ Foot care clinics will be held 11:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on both Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Wahpeton Senior Center. Foot care is provided to clients who are not able to trim their own toenails due to physical limitations. Foot care does not include any treatment for ingrown nails, calluses, and/or infection.
√ Immunizations are available by appointment. Shots are given from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Richland County Health office.
Information on these and other services offered by Richland County Health Department are available at www.richlandcountyhealth.org.
