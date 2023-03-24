Richland’s road restrictions for spring ’23 remain constant

For most Richland County, N.D., roads, there is a six-ton restriction, with 12,000 pounds per axle and gross weight not to exceed 80,000 pounds. Richland County also has several roads with eight-ton restrictions. In those cases, there may be up to 16,000 pounds per axle and a gross weight cap of 80,000 pounds.

 Courtesy Richland County Highway Department

The Richland County Highway Department, Richland County, North Dakota, is staying consistent with its load restriction system. It is based on ton per axle postings, as it has been in previous years.

Richland County’s road restrictions go into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, March 27, the highway department announced Thursday.

The maximum gross weight on any county road during the year when restrictions are not in effect is 80,000 pounds unless otherwise posted or permitted.
