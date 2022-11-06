Veterans Day approaches and leading up to local observances on Friday, Nov. 11, the Richland County Board of Commissioners received an update on the county Veterans Service Office.
Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter spoke before the commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 1. She discussed department operations prior to, during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Veterans Service Office is located in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.
“We had approximately 552 face-to-face visits in 2019,” Vetter said. “In 2020, because we shut down, it was lower.”
Data shared by Vetter reported:
• 241 office visits in 2020, 329 office visits in 2021 and 340 office visits to date in 2022
• eight home visits in 2020, seven home visits in 2021 and one home visit to date in 2022
“The other thing you’re going to notice that is new to the office is a lot of file review because of some of the changes that are coming,” Vetter said.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 went into effect. In January 2020, the PACT Act will go into effect. These have been described as providing some of the largest expansions to veterans’ benefits in the history of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Vetter said.
“We have been working with Commissioner Lonnie Wangen from the state, our association and local legislators to help ensure these benefits carry over to surviving spouses of a veteran in North Dakota,” Vetter said.
A member of the Salvation Army Board, North Dakota Veterans Home Governing Board, Veterans Treatment Court administration and the Committee to End Veteran Homelessness, Vetter will take a leave of absence from her work with Richland County between Nov. 15, 2022-Jan. 3, 2023. The Veterans Service Office will continue its work during that time.
“Jenny Anderson has taken over the office’s memorial marker work,” Vetter wrote. “She reaches out to the families and works with Vertin-Munson Funeral Home to make sure the veterans get their markers. She also has found around 20 veterans in cemeteries who will qualify for a medallion and has been ordering those medallions as well.”
Additionally, Anderson has worked on transportation needs, including making sure that all veterans are able to get rides to Fargo VA Health Care System on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or additional days as possible.
“Our transportation van is funded by the Disabled American Veterans and the VA,” Vetter said. “We used to have six volunteer drivers and now we only have three. We are in desperate need of more volunteers to keep the van going. You don’t need to be a veteran to drive that van.”
Commissioner Perry Miller attended by conference call. Richland County Board of Commissioners candidate Terry Goerger was in the audience.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.