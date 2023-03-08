Richland sheriff accepts donation to county’s K-9 program

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl, right, accepts a $500 donation from Circle of Nations Residential Director Chris Kappes. The money is in appreciation of the sheriff's office and school's working relationship, Kappes said. Also seen are Deputy Latasha Keller and Donnie Witt, Richland County Highway Department.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl brought two guests to a Tuesday, March 7 county commissioners meeting. Sheriff Ruhl and new Deputy Latasha Keller were joined by Chris Kappes, the residential director at Circle of Nations School in Wahpeton.

Kappes presented Ruhl with a $500 donation to the sheriff’s office. The money was in appreciation of Circle of Nation’s working relationship with the office, Kappes said.