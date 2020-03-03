Rios and company tough on Tigers

Wilmot, South Dakota, had a big third quarter against Tri-State boys, allowing them to post an 80-60 win.
“They had a couple players get hot and were hard to stuff. Wilmot played really well and we struggled to end their runs,” said Tri-State coach Adam Krueger.
For their part, Wilmot handled Tri-State’s pressure and never allowed the Tigers to get out and run in the second half. Wilmot’s Andre Rios caused a lot of problems for the Tigers, he said
“Rios is a great player and when he got going, we did not have an answer,” Krueger said.
Tri-State was led by Derick Carl’s 21 points. Teammate’s Jared Tangen had 13 points, while Robert Mendoza had 12.
SCORING: Derick Carl 21, Jared Tangen 13, Robert Mendoza 12, Hayden Lick 11, Sam Viger 3.
