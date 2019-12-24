Robert (Bob) James Hill, 58, of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Veblen, South Dakota, followed by a service with the Rev. Karie Geyer officiating.
Bob was born on Jan. 12, 1961 in Veblen, the son of Rodney James and Audrey Mae (Berg) Hill. He attended kindergarten through 11th grades school in Veblen and graduated from Wahpeton High School, Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 1979.
He had an excellent reputation as a welder and spent his working years employed by Wil-Rich and Robanks of Wahpeton, Backer’s Welding & Repair of Cayuga, North Dakota, and Premium Composites of Veblen.
Even though he lived in various communities, his heart always belonged to the home farmstead near Veblen.
He is survived by his parents; siblings: Debby (Kern) Tracy of Fairmount, North Dakota, Cindy (Scott) Beving of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, Rachel Baus of Elbow Lake, and Dennis (Kathy Kelly) of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by sister, Susan Kristofferson; nephew, Christopher Beving; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Red River Valley, 1701 38th St. S. Suite 101, Fargo ND 58103 or online at http://www.hrrv.org/giving/.
