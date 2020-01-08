Robert “Bob” Swigerd, 78, Ortonville, Minnesota, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Essentia Health Grace Home in Graceville, Minnesota.
A private family gathering to be held at a later date.
Robert Clarence Swigerd was born on Oct. 19, 1941, in Ortonville, to Joseph and Elsie (Wedemeyer) Swigerd. He attended school in the Ortonville area and graduated from Ortonville High School in 1959.
While in high school, Bob began working for Reuben Mueller at Cashtown Service, remaining there until his mid-20s. He worked at Farmer’s Union for a short period of time before beginning his 37-year career with Otter Tail Power Company, from which he retired in 2004. His work at Otter Tail required Marlys and him relocate to Wahpeton, North Dakota, in 1984. They lived there until his retirement when they returned to Ortonville.
On Oct. 3, 1960, he married Karen Bakeberg. They later divorced. On Jan. 24, 1975, Bob was united in marriage with Marlys Nielsen in Milbank, South Dakota. The two made their home with their children in Ortonville.
Bob attended church services at Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed church activities. He enjoyed hunting waterfowl and did a lot of trapping. Bob took great pride in his waterfowl decoy collection and loved restoring them. In later years when he didn’t hunt so much, he and Marlys would canoe different bodies of water in the area, enjoying the scenery. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.
Bob is survived by his sons: Mark (Loretta) Swigerd, Ortonville, and Matthew (Kari) Swigerd, Austin, Minnesota; step-daughter, Darcy (Mike) Schloesser, LeCenter, Minnesota; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Bruce (Evelyn) Swigerd, Ortonville; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Marlys in 2018; daughter, Margo; step-son, Blaine; and brother, Jack (Jane) Swigerd.
Memorials may be preferred to Zion Lutheran Church in Ortonville.
Mundwiler and Larson Funeral Home of Graceville was in charge of arrangements.
