Once NR-S gained momentum, Tri-State had no way to hold them back

Rockets power past Tigers

CASSLETON, N.D. — Once New Rockford-Sheyenne built momentum, it was all Tri-State could do to just hang on.

After a close first quarter in which the Tigers trailed by only six points, the Rockets blasted off with three touchdowns in the second quarter that built a wave of momentum the Tigers had no answer for.

Tri-State coach Fernando Reese said his team knew what they would be facing with the Rockets returning a number of seniors, many in skilled positions. New Rockford-Sheyenne was out after the first round of playoffs last year, so had a chip on their shoulder to prove something this year, he said of the Saturday afternoon game shifted to Central Cass because the field at New Rockford was too wet to host a home football game — playoffs or not.

“They didn’t switch anything up and did exactly what got them here in the first place,” Reese said, namely running the ball with senior running back Hunter Thompson, or an effective screen pass from junior quarterback Johnny Grann to senior wide receiver Bo Belquist. These two scenarios earned the Rockets six of their nine touchdowns.

