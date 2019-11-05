Rodney Hogness, 67, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Fairview University of Minnesota Hospital, Minneapolis.
Visitation was held from 6-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, Nov. 1 at Immanuel Lutheran Church near DeLamere, North Dakota. His funeral was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Burial was at Immanuel Cemetery.
Rodney Wayne, son of Arthur Sr. and Vivian (Simon), was born on June 13, 1952 at Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Milnor High School, Milnor, North Dakota, in 1970. Rodney was employed at the Gwinner Farmers Elevator, Gwinner, North Dakota, for many years, working up until May 2019 when he retired for health reasons. He also farmed the family farm with his brother, Marvin.
Rodney was a member of the Dakota Antique Tractor Club, and enjoyed going on their rides. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and their families whenever he could. Rodney was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Rodney is survived by his brothers: Harold (MaryAnn) Hogness, Arthur Jr. (Ann) Hogness and Curtis (Diane) Hogness; sisters: Glenda Russell and Jacquelyn Hooten; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Clifford, Everett and Marvin; and sisters: Kathleen, Roberta and Paulette.
Dahlstrom Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
