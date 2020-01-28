Roman Leo Heley, 84, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by his family.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday, Jan. 24 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Visitation continued at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at the church. The Rev. Peter Anderl officiated. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood, in the spring.
Roman Leo Heley was born March 25, 1935 in rural Mantador, North Dakota, the son of Charles and Frances (Haus) Heley. He attended school in Mantador and worked on the farm. From 1956 to 1958 he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He served in the Army Reserves until 1962.
On April 23, 1960 Roman was united in marriage to Anne Pawlicki in Geneseo, North Dakota. After their marriage they lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he worked construction. In August 1979 they moved to Lidgerwood, where he operated R.L. Heley Excavating until retirement. After retirement he continued to live in Lidgerwood.
Roman was a proud member of the I.U.O.E. Local 49. He loved to fish and deer hunt. He was also a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and was on the cemetery board for many years, the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), Lidgerwood American Legion Bullis Post No. 84 and the Mantador V.F.W. Post No. 9317. Roman’s proudest accomplishment was as father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family.
Roman is survived by his wife of 59-plus years, Anne Heley, Lidgerwood; children: Michelle (David) Pace, Kindred, North Dakota, and Curtis (Hannah) Heley, Fremont, California; grandchildren: Cody Christianson, West Fargo, North Dakota, Tory (Jessica) Christianson, Fargo, Charles and Leo Heley, Fremont; two great-grandchildren: Elias and Ella Christianson, West Fargo; three brothers: Adrian Heley, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Charles (Mercedes) Heley, Horace, North Dakota and Victor Heley, Minneapolis; six sisters: Rosena (Roger) Larson, Casa Grande, Arizona, Dorothy Kubusta, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Beatrice Allen, Custer, South Dakota, Rita Baier, Wahpeton, Lois Ann (Daro) Crandall, Cayuga, North Dakota, and Laura Kuehl, Wahpeton; brother-in-law, Dorn Crandall Sr.; sister-in-law, Connie Heley; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Frances Heley; mother-in-law, Chrysantha Pawlicki; brother, Raymond Heley; sisters: Tracy Blakely and Lavonne Crandall; brothers-in-law: Dean Blakely, Tony Kubusta Sr., George “Jim” Forster, Bernard Pawlicki and John Pawlicki; nephews: Dorn Crandall Jr., Tony Kubusta Jr., David Kuehl and three nieces: Wendy Kuehl, Becky Webb and Brenda Lund.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
