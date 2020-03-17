Quantcast

Ronald F. Dolezal, 67

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ronald F. Dolezal, 67
Greg Vote

Ronald F. Dolezal, 67, of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.

Visitation was held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be in the spring at the Bohemian Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Ronald Frank Dolezal was born July 3, 1952 in Lidgerwood, the son of Edward and Helen (Prasek) Dolezal. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Wyndmere High School. After graduation Ronald worked for area farmers and the Bill Krause family for many years. He then retired and took care of his brother Clarence. After his brother passed he continued to live on the farm.

Ronald took pride in his yard and having a nice, new vehicle. He enjoyed a good steak, animals, auction sales and his toys and guns. He loved to help preserve wildlife.

He is survived by numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clarence.

Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Dolezal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories