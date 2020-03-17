Ronald F. Dolezal, 67, of rural Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Visitation was held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. Burial will be in the spring at the Bohemian Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Ronald Frank Dolezal was born July 3, 1952 in Lidgerwood, the son of Edward and Helen (Prasek) Dolezal. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Wyndmere High School. After graduation Ronald worked for area farmers and the Bill Krause family for many years. He then retired and took care of his brother Clarence. After his brother passed he continued to live on the farm.
Ronald took pride in his yard and having a nice, new vehicle. He enjoyed a good steak, animals, auction sales and his toys and guns. He loved to help preserve wildlife.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Clarence.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.