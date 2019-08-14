Rosholt Town & Country Days to be a blast

This year, the big weekend has a new name: Town & Country Days. It takes place on the third full weekend — Aug. 16-18 — and encompasses almost the entire community in one way or another. It is a weekend that brings hundreds of people to town to enjoy the events, their families and their friends. It is also a weekend that helps bring money to the local economy, helps raise funds for local non-profits, churches, school clubs or classes, and other organizations.
This weekend extravaganza started with the first threshing bee in 1988, an all-day Sunday event that included a parade through town. It has since grown to a two-day event. The city-wide rummage sales were added to Saturday morning activities, as was a softball tournament and a Saturday night supper, beer garden and street dance. The weekend has continued to expand, and this year is the most jam-packed yet.
The weekend kicks off Friday night with the S.N.O.W. Pod CASI Chili Cook-off on Main Street. It will pick up again on Saturday with the BBQ Cook-off, and the S.D. State CASI Chili Cook-off. Please see their Facebook page for many more details (“Rosholt BBQ and Chilli Cook Off”). Volunteer judges are needed for chili, chicken wings, pork ribs, pork butt, beef brisket, and mac & cheese (kids 8 years and older can judge this one!). Please call Mimi Larsen to sign up for judging.
Registration for the 5K Run/Walk will start at 5:30 p.m. at the former Care Center parking lot, with the race starting at 6:00 p.m. $15 per runner includes a t-shirt, and there are kids, men’s and women’s divisions. Every kid participating gets a coupon for an ice cream cone at Black Sheep Burger Co. To get a t-shirt, you must preregister by Aug 8 either by texting/calling Mindy Foltz at 605-268-1475, emailing her at mindy.foltz@hotmail.com, or online (at https://forms.gle/gDaFuPLdm8H7Rt467).
An outdoor movie will start at 9:00 p.m. on Main Street, and is free to the public. The Gopher Theater in Wheaton, Minn. and the Rosholt Improvement Association are sponsoring (paying the royalty of) a showing of Bumble Bee (Transformers).
Early Saturday morning, the city is filled with cars from near and far, snaking around to all of the many garage sales open from 8:00 a.m. to noon. BBQ & Chili Cook-off registration starts at 8:00, and kids (of all ages!) should head to the school to the school for various athletic endeavors.
People who love football should go to the football field at 8:30 a.m. to register for one or both events: Punt, Pass & Kick, and Flag Football. The Punt, Pass & Kick Competition (that will also include a sprint) is open to all ages, from pre-K to adult, and will include several age categories. For more information about rules and age categories, go to the Facebook events page of the same name. The cost is $10, and all proceeds go to Rosholt Girls Youth Basketball. The same group will be selling concessions at the Horse Games on Saturday at the Threshing Bee grounds, starting at 10:00 a.m.
Flag football is open to kids in grades two through six, both boys and girls. Proceeds will go to the baseball field renovation.
If football isn’t your game, head to the baseball field at 9:00 a.m. for the 6th Vic Braun Memorial Kickball Tournament. Get your teams formed up now: 5 gals, 5 guys, all 16 years or older. The cost is $15 per player, and that includes a t-shirt. All teams MUST pre-register with Tyler Braun (605-237-4850) by Aug 11 so t-shirts can be ordered, and the brackets set up.
The Beer Garden is back! It will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., with $3 beer. The Softball gals have teamed up with the fire department to serve up the beer in the Corner Bar parking lot. The ladies’ tips will go to the baseball field renovation, and the firemen’s tips will go to their department for necessary equipment and supplies.
At noon, Main Street activities are building, with the cook-off people beginning to hand in their entries for judging, and with the Bean Bag Tournament starting up.
Registration for bean bag teams is from 11:00 to 12:00, and bags fly at 12:15. This is a double elimination tournament, with 2 out of 3 in the winner’s bracket, and single elimination in the loser’s bracket. If you don’t have a teammate, come anyway and the tournament organizers will find one for you. This is a Special Olympics-Sisseton fundraiser, with half of the proceeds going to the winners, and half to the local Special Olympics. The cost to participate is $20 per team.
The RHS All-School Reunion will start at 2:00 at the high school gymnasium wing. The program will begin at 3:30 in the gym, and will include the Alumnus of the Year Award announcement. Lights-out at 4:00 p.m., so don’t linger too much before heading over there. The class of 1979 will provide and serve refreshments, and middle school student Sienna Klein (Class of 2024) will be playing background piano music, including some of her own compositions.
All alumni, including those who attended any surrounding rural school through any grade, are encouraged to attend. Former teachers and staff, as well as all friends and family of the above are also encouraged to attend this fun time of fellowship with old friends. They say you can’t make new “old friends,” so cherish the old friends you have. (Afterwards, head on over to the Community Center for the free-will meal.)
Also at 2:00, chili-lovers who aren’t competing in the CASI Chili Cook-off, can purchase a kit for $1.00 and visit each chili cooker booth for a sample, and after taste testing can vote for the favorite, to determine the People’s Choice for the best chili.
The Classic Car Cruise-In starts at 2:00 p.m., ends at 6:00 p.m., and is open to all comers. No categories, no limitations; just come show off your car eye-candy to the rest of the T&C Days attendees. Every car registered will receive a magnetic dash plaque, and will be entered to win one of twenty $50 cash drawings. Register at the booth in front of Eggers Furniture. Luke Lick Racing will be on-hand for a meet-and-greet, and for photo ops with a cool race car. For more information, contact Wes at (701) 640-3458.
The Rosholt Commercial Club is sponsoring a Kiddie Parade on Main Street at 3:30 p.m. There is no pre-registration, no theme, and any kid with a costume can enter. Find Ashley Arneson on the east side of Great Western Bank to line up. Every participant will receive a coupon for an ice cream cone at Black Sheep Burger Co. The Cruise-In Crew will also give a small gift to each participant.
From 4:00 to 8:00, the Commercial Club will be sponsoring a free Photo Booth (for anyone) and free use of Inflatables for the kids.
Between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. (or until the food is gone!) a Free-Will meal will be offered at the Community Center. This catered meal is sponsored by the Red River Energy ethanol plant, Farmer’s Co-op Elevator, and Northeast Oil. The proceeds will go to the baseball field renovations. The Tri-State Band will be performing at the Community Center from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The annual Firemen’s Water Fight has been replaced with “Water Wars,” so more local people can get involved in the fun. This will take place on Main Street from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., after which, the street dance will begin. It is back by popular demand, and will feature the live band, “H Factor.” The dance is sponsored by the City of Rosholt, the Commercial Club, and the Rosholt Improvement Association.
Sunday activities start with the Community Church Service, which will be held in Centennial Park at 9:30 a.m.
For all other activities, head to the Rosholt Area Threshermen’s Association’s Threshing Bee grounds. The suggested donation is $7.00, and covers more activities than could be listed on both Saturday and Sunday. Their Saturday activities start at 10:00 a.m. with Horse Games on the east side, and on the west side with the Car Show and the Craft Show from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Call Malane Brandenburger for information on the Car or Craft shows. Call Wanda Heesch for information about the Horse Games at (605) 929-3767. Details can be found on the web site (rosholtthreshingbee.com) under “Information.”
A new event added to the Threshing Bee is a Pick-up Pull on Sunday afternoon, to coincide with the Antique Tractor Pull at 3:00 on the east side of the grounds. Contact Dean Brandenburger or Rod Westby for more information.
There are many, many other activities on the threshing grounds throughout both days, including a barrel train and petting zoo for the little ones, and for kids of all ages (1 to 99!), several demonstration areas for farming practices from the early 1900s. There will be food booths on the west side, and concessions at the Horse Games.
Don’t miss the big parade at 12 noon on Sunday, featuring the Oliver tractor this year, but including all makes and models of anything that runs on gas, diesel, four feet or two. Please see their web site for more details (rosholtthreshingbee.com) about the entire event.
The weekend is sure to provide the entire family with plenty of fun, as it is chock-full of activities.
Commercial Club to host Poker Walk
This year, the Rosholt Commercial Club has organized its first annual Poker Walk. This event takes place all day Friday and Saturday of Town & Country Days weekend, Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday Aug 17.
Players can pick up their card at any of the participating local businesses. The card can be stamped at each participating business when visited (and perused!), during the hours displayed on the card.
On Saturday, the cards can be turned in between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at the marked spot near the Corner Bar. When the card is handed in, the poker cards are handed out.
The winner will be announced before the street dance starts (8:00 p.m.), and will receive a beautiful, decorative metal South Dakota “Home” wall hanging, donated by Braun Metal Works.
