Ruhl takes oath in Wahpeton

Family and supporters of Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl filled the county courthouse’s Commissioners Room Tuesday, Jan. 3. They were on hand to watch Ruhl get sworn into office by Judge Bradley Cruff.
Ruhl, formerly chief deputy of Richland County, North Dakota, was elected to a four-year term in office in November 2022. Having received nearly 62% of the vote, Ruhl succeeds now-former Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, who is retired.
“It was great to work under him. We’re going to continue on the great work that he’s done with the sheriff’s office,” Ruhl said.
Ruhl’s swearing-in included a bit of tradition courtesy of his former boss.
“I’m going to take a moment and take this badge, which, to my understanding, has been in the sheriff’s office and worn by sheriffs since the 1960s,” Leshovsky said. “It’s being passed along to Gary. I’ve worn it for the last 18 years with pride and honor and I hope you do the same.”
The new sheriff, a Fairmount resident, had a crowd of loved ones including his wife, children and grandchildren.
“This looks more like the crowd for an equalization meeting than a commission meeting,” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer took the oath of office for her second four-year term in office immediately following Ruhl. First elected in 2018, Kummer began serving as state’s attorney after Ron McBeth’s retirement in December 2017. A Colfax, North Dakota, resident, Kummer ran in an uncontested race. She received 99.5% of the vote.
“No speech?” Judge Cruff asked.
“We’re going to keep doing the same stuff, too,” Kummer said, smiling.
Later in the meeting, the board of commissioners approved two appointments to the Richland County Water Resource District Board. Incumbent Arv Burvee was approved, 4-1, to continue serving. The dissenting vote coming from Commissioner Nathan Berseth. New candidate Brandon Ward, who said he farms about 2,300 acres between Mooreton and Wyndmere, North Dakota, was approved 5-0.
“I would respectfully like to bring some diversity of age and changing technology to the table for the water board,” Ward said.
Water resource district board members serve three-year terms. In addition to Burvee and Ward, new candidate Tom Brosowske also applied for one of the two available positions.
“We’ve got three really good applicants. That’s really nice to see,” Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said.
Miller motioned for Burvee’s reappointment, saying Burvee and fellow district board member Don Moffet are important in terms of the history each has with water matters.
Prior to the votes, Berseth said that while he appreciates longtime district board members, he also favors having more newcomers. Berseth subsequently motioned for Ward’s appointment.
Lindsey Bommersbach, Richland County’s community prevention coordinator, also appeared before the county board. Bommersbach and Public Health Director Kayla Carlson updated the commissioners about topics including continued vaping by youth.
“Right now, 33% of our North Dakota high schoolers say they vape,” Bommersbach. “They’re vaping marijuana, CBD oils.”
Bommersbach mentioned a new type of product, vitamin vapes. These are sold under different brands. News Monitor found that several vitamin vape distributors say their specific product does not contain any nicotine. However, according to research on vitamin vapes as a whole cited by Bommersbach, small traces of nicotine have been detected. Health officials continue to be concerned about nicotine being part of any product available for consumers including youth.
“I actually just ordered two (products) online, just to see how easy it was to get, and all I needed was a debit card,” Bommersbach said.
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton.