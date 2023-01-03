Ruhl takes oath in Wahpeton
Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl, right, had his badge pinned on by his now-retired longtime boss, Larry Leshovsky. The pinning was part of a well-attended swearing in.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • news monitor

Family and supporters of Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl filled the county courthouse’s Commissioners Room Tuesday, Jan. 3. They were on hand to watch Ruhl get sworn into office by Judge Bradley Cruff.

Ruhl, formerly chief deputy of Richland County, North Dakota, was elected to a four-year term in office in November 2022. Having received nearly 62% of the vote, Ruhl succeeds now-former Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, who is retired.

Richland County Attorney Megan Kummer, right, also took her oath from Judge Bradley Cruff.