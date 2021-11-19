In less than two weeks, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, there will be a hearing on possible redistricting within Richland County, North Dakota.
County commissioners feel that representation is best achieved when people run and get elected to office. They don’t see much use in districts being established in Richland County.
“This is a solution in search of a problem,” Commissioner Perry Miller said. “It’s not a problem.”
Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum explained the three possible outcomes. In one situation, Richland County would have districts which at least one county commissioner would need to live in and be voted into office by its residents. An alternative idea is having commissioners live in their representative districts but serve at-large members and be eligible for votes from all county residents.
Should either of the two proposals fail, the county board would keep its current organization of all at-large members not required to live in any specific region and eligible for votes from all county residents.
The redistricting board will decide on whether or not districts are established, Fossum said. By statute, its members consist of Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer, Richland County Commission Chairman Tim Campbell, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe, representing the current largest-populated city, Supervisor Chris McDonald, Helendale Township, North Dakota, representing townships, and former Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson, Wyndmere, representing the county’s lesser-populated cities. Fossum will attend the redistricting meeting as an ex officio member, presenting information.
The commissioners acknowledged the current lack of representation from western Richland County, including the cities of Wyndmere and Lidgerwood. Commissioners Sid Berg and Nathan Berseth reside in Colfax, North Dakota, Campbell resides in Fairmount, North Dakota, and commissioners Rollie Ehlert and Miller reside in Wahpeton. Still, the board reiterated its feelings that finding and electing candidates, not districting, is the way to go.
Earlier in November, the commissioners’ chambers hosted a ceremony for Vietnam War veteran Al Collins. The 73-year-old, discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1971, belatedly received nine military awards including the Purple Heart. The commissioners’ meeting included a recap of the ceremony and comments from Richland County Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter.
“It was really important and healing for Al,” Vetter said. “This was a really nice ceremony and I could tell he was impressed by the number of county employees who showed up. ‘Mary, where did all these people come from?’ he asked. ‘I’ve never felt so important in all my life.’”
The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7 at the Richland County Courthouse. The redistricting hearing will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 in the lower level of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center.
