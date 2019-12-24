Quantcast
BASKETBALL BRIEFS

Rupp’s 16 leads Tigers past Grovers

Mary Rupp

Tri-State broke open a close game to top Oak Grove 51-47 Tuesday night in Region 1 girls basketball action.

Mary Rupp led all Tigers with 16 points. She shot 5-8 field goals for a 63 percent shooting percentage. Teammate Taiha Lick scored 10 points.

