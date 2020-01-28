Ruth Jean Burns, 83

Ruth Jean Gleason Burns, born 83 years ago in Webster, South Dakota, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation was held 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service on Friday, Jan. 24 at Eggers Funeral Home (2 West Main Street) in Rosholt, South Dakota. The funeral service took place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Zion Lutheran Church (45697 101st St.) in rural Claire City, South Dakota.
Ruth was the youngest of seven children born of Ed and Edna (Palmer) Gleason. She revered her six brothers — Dale, Max, Rex, Guy, David, and Neil — and is now reunited with them.
Ruth attended Claire City School, Claire City, and graduated from Sisseton High School, Sisseton, South Dakota, in 1954.
One June evening in 1957, her path crossed with Robert “Bob” J. Burns for the first time. The two were married June 20, 1959 and thrived in partnership for the next 60 years.
Together, Ruth and Bob raised three children — Tom, Nancy, and Paula — in Bloomington, Minnesota, and Savage, Minnesota. They relocated to Claire City in 1988, taking up residence in her mother Edna’s home. Both found the move rewarding, returning to where their lives began.
Ruth was a dedicated and devoted mother. Her life centered around those of her kids. Driving to modeling shoots, attending sporting events and motocross, welcoming them home after school, she was a caring mother whose love knew no bounds. Ruth played with them, created costumes together, sang and played piano, fully supporting any and all activities.
The joy in later years was found in the lives of her adored grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tom Burns); Maxine and Erich (Paula and Todd Ebel); and Jacqueline (Nancy and Kevin Gaukler). The mere sight of them brought an ear-to-ear smile to both her face and heart. She loved watching them develop and played an important part in their lives. Ruth had a wide variety of interests and supported many causes. Two most dear to her heart were veteran’s causes and animals. The World War II Memorial she dedicated to the town speaks to her passionate support. When coming up with the idea of a memorial to honor Claire City local heroes, Ruth never imagined a dedication service would be held and she would be honored by the American Legion. The memorial was established to bring the names of these four brave young men “back to life” not for personal gain. Everyone in attendance remembers how God’s light shone brightly on that day.
Countless are the pictures of Ruth with a dog at her side, on her lap, even perched on her head. Bing, Kari, Katie, Flint, Jenny, Penny and Dixie are some of the many she considered as family members. In her final hours, Dixie lay quietly at her feet, offering comfort until the end.
God was central to Ruth’s life. She always considered Him a friend and relied on His guidance. She passed a deep faith on to her children, a gift for which they will be forever grateful. She never hesitated to tell you, “God loves you.”
Her giving extends beyond this life. In the hope that she could continue to help others, Ruth has donated her body to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. It was her wish that through study she can make life easier for those that follow.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and all of her brothers. The family is now whole in His heavenly kingdom, a day Ruth looked forward to with excitement and wonder.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to causes Ruth believed in: Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Eggers Funeral Home of Rosholt was in charge of arrangements.
