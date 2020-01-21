Sandy J. Springer, 77, Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service on Monday, Jan. 13 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, with visitation one hour prior at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. The Rev. Rick Pittenger officiated the service. Burial will be at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Thiele was born on Aug. 31, 1942 in Wahpeton, to Walter and Jean (Budge) Thiele. She grew up in Great Bend, North Dakota, and graduated from Hankinson High School in Hankinson, North Dakota. In 1972, she married Ramon Springer in Battle Lake, Minnesota. They made their home in Breckenridge, where they raised their two sons, Brian and Jason.
Sandy was 18 when she left the farm and began her banking career that would span 38 years culminating with retirement in 2000. Sandy took great pride and care in serving her bank customers, always calling them by name. While she took her work very seriously, she found time for bonding and shenanigans with her co-workers at the lake cabin. Sandy loved spending time with her family, taking trips in their old station wagon and spending summers at their lake cabin. She enjoyed reading recipe books and trying the new recipes she found. As of late you could find Sandy watching the Voice and comparing her critique of the singers to that of the show’s judges. Sandy was member of Wyndmere Methodist Church.
Sandy is survived by her son, Brian (Kris) Barton, Aberdeen, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Colette Barton, Wyndmere, North Dakota; grandchildren: Joshua (Jayde), Jordan (Tina), Jillian, Cindy, Colson, Connor, Jason Paul, Serenity; three sisters: Barbara (Carrol) Kratcha, Great Bend, Judy (George) Braun, Fargo, North Dakota, and Laurie (Dennis) Thiele, Fargo; and her half-brother, John (Patsy) Thiele, Mesa, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Jean; her husband, Ramon; her son, Jason W. Barton; and half-brothers: Eldon Thiele, Everett Thiele and Dennis Thiele.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
